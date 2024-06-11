JROTC Drill Teams Remember WWI Liberators in the Czechia

Twenty-one drill team members from the 9th JROTC Battalion from Ansbach Middle High School and the 18th JROTC Battalion from Vilseck High School traveled to the Czech Republic on May 3, 2024, to perform at the opening ceremony for the Liberation Festival Pilsen 2024.

