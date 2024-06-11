Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JROTC Drill Teams Remember WWI Liberators in the Czechia [Image 13 of 15]

    JROTC Drill Teams Remember WWI Liberators in the Czechia

    CZECH REPUBLIC

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Jessica Tackaberry 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Europe

    Twenty-one drill team members from the 9th JROTC Battalion from Ansbach Middle High School and the 18th JROTC Battalion from Vilseck High School traveled to the Czech Republic on May 3, 2024, to perform at the opening ceremony for the Liberation Festival Pilsen 2024.

    This work, JROTC Drill Teams Remember WWI Liberators in the Czechia [Image 15 of 15], by Jessica Tackaberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

