Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Joint Forces New Zealand visits COMLOGWESTPAC, June 10, 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    Commander, Joint Forces New Zealand visits COMLOGWESTPAC, June 10, 2024

    SINGAPORE

    06.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (June 10, 2024) Capt. Richie Jenkins, Deputy Commander, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF 73), left, greets Royal New Zealand Navy Rear Adm. James Gilmour, Commander, Joint Forces New Zealand, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOGWESTPAC supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional Allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 03:01
    Photo ID: 8474742
    VIRIN: 240610-N-ED646-1003
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Joint Forces New Zealand visits COMLOGWESTPAC, June 10, 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, Joint Forces New Zealand visits COMLOGWESTPAC, June 10, 2024
    Commander, Joint Forces New Zealand visits COMLOGWESTPAC, June 10, 2024
    Commander, Joint Forces New Zealand visits COMLOGWESTPAC, June 10, 2024
    Commander, Joint Forces New Zealand visits COMLOGWESTPAC, June 10, 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT