Commander, Joint Forces New Zealand visits COMLOGWESTPAC, June 10, 2024

SINGAPORE (June 10, 2024) Capt. Richie Jenkins, Deputy Commander, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF 73), left, greets Royal New Zealand Navy Rear Adm. James Gilmour, Commander, Joint Forces New Zealand, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). COMLOGWESTPAC supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional Allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

