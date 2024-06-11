Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Performs Agricultural Washdowns [Image 5 of 8]

    15th MEU Performs Agricultural Washdowns

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts safety checks prior to flight operations aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the South China Sea June 12, 2024. The Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 01:06
    Photo ID: 8474626
    VIRIN: 240612-M-HP224-1030
    Resolution: 7272x4090
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Somerset
    PHIBRON 5
    VMM-165
    BLT 1/5
    Naval Integration

