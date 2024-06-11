U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare for flight operations aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) while a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, conducts ship-to-shore movement with vehicles and equipment to perform agricultural washdowns in the South China Sea June 12, 2024. The Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 01:06 Photo ID: 8474623 VIRIN: 240612-M-HP224-1003 Resolution: 7699x5135 Size: 5.74 MB Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU Performs Agricultural Washdowns [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.