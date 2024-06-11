Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 KATUSA Friendship Week [Image 7 of 7]

    2024 KATUSA Friendship Week

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Caelum Astra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Soldiers, KATUSAS and civilians assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey participate in a talent show during KATUSA Friendship Week at the Impact Zone, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2024. The week is filled with multiple sporting events and cultural activities dedicated to the Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army program which was founded in 1950 during the Korean War. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Caelum Astra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 01:02
    Photo ID: 8474621
    VIRIN: 240613-A-XO196-1271
    Resolution: 6551x4367
    Size: 16.6 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 KATUSA Friendship Week [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Caelum Astra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 KATUSA Friendship Week
    2024 KATUSA Friendship Week
    2024 KATUSA Friendship Week
    2024 KATUSA Friendship Week
    2024 KATUSA Friendship Week
    2024 KATUSA Friendship Week
    2024 KATUSA Friendship Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    U.S. Army
    Army
    Eighth Army
    KATUSA
    USAG Yongsan-Casey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT