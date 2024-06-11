2024 KATUSA Friendship Week

U.S. Army Soldiers, KATUSAS and civilians assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey participate in a talent show during KATUSA Friendship Week at the Impact Zone, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2024. The week is filled with multiple sporting events and cultural activities dedicated to the Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army program which was founded in 1950 during the Korean War. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Caelum Astra)

