    Marines, Sailors Prep the Flight Deck Aboard USS Somerset [Image 6 of 9]

    Marines, Sailors Prep the Flight Deck Aboard USS Somerset

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Senior Chief Interior Communications Electrician Marisela Lozano, assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) monitors a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, being parked in the hangar bay of the Somerset in the South China Sea June 11, 2024. The Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 00:57
    Photo ID: 8474611
    VIRIN: 240611-M-HP224-1074
    Resolution: 5327x7986
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), SOUTH CHINA SEA
    TAGS

    CH-53E
    15th MEU
    Flight Operations
    VMM-165
    USS Somerset
    Naval Integration

