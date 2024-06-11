Marines, Sailors Prep the Flight Deck Aboard USS Somerset

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mates (Handling) assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) park a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the hangar bay of the Somerset in the South China Sea June 11, 2024. The Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

