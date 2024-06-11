JB MDL- WAREX 24 Army Warrior Tasks

US Army Reserve Command Warrior Exercise 2024 (WAREX 24) serves as a platform for units to train and prepare capable, lethal, and combat-ready forces in collective tasks aligned with their respective commander's training objectives. WAREX 24 is taking place at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) from 1-15 JUN 2024. Soldiers from the 379 Med Det participating in WAREX 24 plan and execute squad tactics at the Army Warrior Task lanes. Squads integrated multiple tasks from mission planning, communication, land navigation, crossing danger areas, reacting to contact and first aid in each lane. (Images provided by the USASA Fort Dix Training Division /Steven Roussel)

