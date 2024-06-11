Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL- WAREX 24 Army Warrior Tasks [Image 1 of 10]

    JB MDL- WAREX 24 Army Warrior Tasks

    JB MDL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Steven Roussel 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    US Army Reserve Command Warrior Exercise 2024 (WAREX 24) serves as a platform for units to train and prepare capable, lethal, and combat-ready forces in collective tasks aligned with their respective commander's training objectives. WAREX 24 is taking place at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) from 1-15 JUN 2024. Soldiers from the 379 Med Det participating in WAREX 24 plan and execute squad tactics at the Army Warrior Task lanes. Squads integrated multiple tasks from mission planning, communication, land navigation, crossing danger areas, reacting to contact and first aid in each lane. (Images provided by the USASA Fort Dix Training Division /Steven Roussel)

    This work, JB MDL- WAREX 24 Army Warrior Tasks [Image 10 of 10], by Steven Roussel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Dix
    JB MDL
    Army Warrior Tasks
    WAREX 24
    379 Med Det

