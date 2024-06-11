AKANG 144th Airlift Squadron hosts Alaska Wing’s Civil Air Patrol Cadets

Alaska Air National Guardsmen from the 144th Airlift Squadron, 176th Wing hosted Civil Air Patrol Cadets from the Alaska Wing for a C-17 Globemaster III mission-orientation flight at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 11, 2024. In addition to flying over remote parts of Alaska, the cadets learned of the preparation, procedures, and planning necessary to carry out these missions. The CAP’s cadet program guides young men and women, who aspire to a career in aviation, through a curriculum of leadership, aerospace, fitness and character development. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

