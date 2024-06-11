Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKANG 144th Airlift Squadron hosts Alaska Wing’s Civil Air Patrol Cadets [Image 12 of 31]

    AKANG 144th Airlift Squadron hosts Alaska Wing’s Civil Air Patrol Cadets

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guardsmen from the 144th Airlift Squadron, 176th Wing hosted Civil Air Patrol Cadets from the Alaska Wing for a C-17 Globemaster III mission-orientation flight at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 11, 2024. In addition to flying over remote parts of Alaska, the cadets learned of the preparation, procedures, and planning necessary to carry out these missions. The CAP’s cadet program guides young men and women, who aspire to a career in aviation, through a curriculum of leadership, aerospace, fitness and character development. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 21:16
    Photo ID: 8474350
    VIRIN: 240611-Z-HY271-1121
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKANG 144th Airlift Squadron hosts Alaska Wing’s Civil Air Patrol Cadets [Image 31 of 31], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Civil Air Patrol
    Team Alaska
    Alaska Wing
    U.S. Air Force Auxiliary
    Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program

