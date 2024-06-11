Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines and Sailors Attend Orioles Game during MDFW 24 [Image 2 of 4]

    Marines and Sailors Attend Orioles Game during MDFW 24

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Sailors and Marines attend an Orioles baseball game during Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore June 13, 2024. Maryland Fleet Week is a biennial public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines and Sailors Attend Orioles Game during MDFW 24 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jacqueline Clifford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MDfleetweek
    usmcnews
    USMCfeature
    MDfleetweek24
    MDFW24

