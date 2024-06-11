U.S. Marines share a meal while attending an Orioles baseball game during Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore June 13, 2024. Maryland Fleet Week is a biennial public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 19:44 Photo ID: 8474234 VIRIN: 240613-M-PO745-2006 Resolution: 7653x5104 Size: 3.48 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines and Sailors Attend Orioles Game during MDFW 24 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jacqueline Clifford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.