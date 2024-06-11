Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Army National Guard holds annual training at Black Butte Lake [Image 7 of 8]

    California Army National Guard holds annual training at Black Butte Lake

    ORLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Joseph Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    The CaliforniaArmy National Guard’s 649th Engineer Company was hard at work during their weeklong annual training at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District’s Black Butte Lake. Soldiers spent the week working on maintaining and improving roads and infrastructure, while at the same time getting vital seat-time as heavy equipment operators.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 19:43
    VIRIN: 240516-A-PZ119-1282
    Location: ORLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
    USACE
    California Army National Guard
    Black Butte Lake
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District

