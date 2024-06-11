The CaliforniaArmy National Guard’s 649th Engineer Company was hard at work during their weeklong annual training at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District’s Black Butte Lake. Soldiers spent the week working on maintaining and improving roads and infrastructure, while at the same time getting vital seat-time as heavy equipment operators.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 19:43 Photo ID: 8474205 VIRIN: 240516-A-PZ119-1279 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 5.42 MB Location: ORLAND, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California Army National Guard holds annual training at Black Butte Lake [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.