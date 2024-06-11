Sgt. 1st Class Dean Van Tassel of Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire Army National Guard, explains the “Know Your Limits” team rifle event to competitors at the 2024 New Hampshire National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match on June 8, 2024, at Fort Devens, Mass. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)
This work, NH National Guard hosts annual marksmanship match at Fort Devens, by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
