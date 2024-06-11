Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NH National Guard hosts annual marksmanship match at Fort Devens

    NH National Guard hosts annual marksmanship match at Fort Devens

    FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Dean Van Tassel of Joint Force Headquarters, New Hampshire Army National Guard, explains the “Know Your Limits” team rifle event to competitors at the 2024 New Hampshire National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match on June 8, 2024, at Fort Devens, Mass. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 15:15
    Photo ID: 8473575
    VIRIN: 240608-Z-HA185-1022
    Resolution: 6876x4912
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: FORT DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH National Guard hosts annual marksmanship match at Fort Devens, by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nationalguard
    NHNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT