Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, compete in body sparring on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 13, 2024. Body sparring utilizes techniques learned from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 15:11
|Photo ID:
|8473566
|VIRIN:
|240613-M-OL563-1365
|Resolution:
|4420x2903
|Size:
|8.3 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Body Sparring [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT