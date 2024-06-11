Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie Company Body Sparring [Image 6 of 6]

    Charlie Company Body Sparring

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, compete in body sparring on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 13, 2024. Body sparring utilizes techniques learned from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 15:11
    Photo ID: 8473566
    VIRIN: 240613-M-OL563-1365
    Resolution: 4420x2903
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Body Sparring [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Charlie Company Body Sparring
    Charlie Company Body Sparring
    Charlie Company Body Sparring
    Charlie Company Body Sparring
    Charlie Company Body Sparring
    Charlie Company Body Sparring

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fight
    recruit
    punch
    MCMAP
    ERR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT