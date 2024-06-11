Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16th Airlift Squadron Commander flies Fini-Flight at Joint Base Charleston

    16th Airlift Squadron Commander flies Fini-Flight at Joint Base Charleston

    CHARLESTON, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicole Stenstad, 16th Airlift Squadron Commander, completes her final flight as a squadron commander before her change of command June 13, 2024, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The final flight or "Fini-Flight" is an aviation tradition to celebrate the flying career of an aviator prior to a permanent change of station or retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    This work, 16th Airlift Squadron Commander flies Fini-Flight at Joint Base Charleston [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

