16th Airlift Squadron Commander flies Fini-Flight at Joint Base Charleston

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicole Stenstad, 16th Airlift Squadron Commander, completes her final flight as a squadron commander before her change of command June 13, 2024, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The final flight or "Fini-Flight" is an aviation tradition to celebrate the flying career of an aviator prior to a permanent change of station or retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 15:04
|Photo ID:
|8473544
|VIRIN:
|240613-F-FF346-1429
|Resolution:
|5525x3676
|Size:
|9.4 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
