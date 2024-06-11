U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicole Stenstad, 16th Airlift Squadron Commander, completes her final flight as a squadron commander before her change of command June 13, 2024, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The final flight or "Fini-Flight" is an aviation tradition to celebrate the flying career of an aviator prior to a permanent change of station or retirement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 15:04 Photo ID: 8473543 VIRIN: 240613-F-FF346-1323 Resolution: 5818x3871 Size: 8.96 MB Location: CHARLESTON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16th Airlift Squadron Commander flies Fini-Flight at Joint Base Charleston [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.