    FY2024 Small Arms Weapons Expert (SAWE) Class 006 [Image 26 of 26]

    FY2024 Small Arms Weapons Expert (SAWE) Class 006

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Capt. Janice Rintz 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    On June 10, 2024, the students of FY2024 SAWE Class 006 successfully completed their M17 qualification at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, located in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This significant achievement marks a pivotal milestone in their training program.

    SAWE course is specifically designed to strengthen marksmanship competency within units from the ground up. Every student is instructed on the fundamental tasks of every small arms system. The course is focused on shooting the weapons and gaining true mastery of each system.

    Students will learn to use thermal and night-vision optics to maximize their efficiency and intelligence gathering at night.

    Overall, students will learn how to train other soldiers in marksmanship, maintain small arms weapons systems, and plan and operate qualification ranges.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 13:46
    Photo ID: 8473211
    VIRIN: 061024-Z-NM740-1047
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

