FY2024 Small Arms Weapons Expert Class 006

On June 10, 2024, the students of FY2024 SAWE Class 006 successfully completed their M17 qualification at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, located in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This significant achievement marks a pivotal milestone in their training program.



SAWE course is specifically designed to strengthen marksmanship competency within units from the ground up. Every student is instructed on the fundamental tasks of every small arms system. The course is focused on shooting the weapons and gaining true mastery of each system.



Students will learn to use thermal and night-vision optics to maximize their efficiency and intelligence gathering at night.



Overall, students will learn how to train other soldiers in marksmanship, maintain small arms weapons systems, and plan and operate qualification ranges.

