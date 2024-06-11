Soldiers compete in the Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition June 3-7, 2024, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The winning squad will represent AFC at the U.S. Army level best squad competition. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Newswanger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 10:42 Photo ID: 8472499 VIRIN: 240605-O-KG126-7842 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.7 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFC Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Greg Newswanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.