Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFC Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 1 of 10]

    AFC Best Squad Competition 2024

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Greg Newswanger 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    Soldiers compete in the Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition June 3-7, 2024, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The winning squad will represent AFC at the U.S. Army level best squad competition. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Newswanger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 10:42
    Photo ID: 8472482
    VIRIN: 240605-O-KG126-9027
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFC Best Squad Competition 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Greg Newswanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFC Best Squad Competition 2024
    AFC Best Squad Competition 2024
    AFC Best Squad Competition 2024
    AFC Best Squad Competition 2024
    AFC Best Squad Competition 2024
    AFC Best Squad Competition 2024
    AFC Best Squad Competition 2024
    AFC Best Squad Competition 2024
    AFC Best Squad Competition 2024
    AFC Best Squad Competition 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afcbsc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT