    Six CERFP Evaluation Exercise 2024 [Image 8 of 11]

    Six CERFP Evaluation Exercise 2024

    COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Maj. Brianne Newman, Maj. Gabriela Torres and Lt. Col. Todd Welch, 149th Medical Group Detachment 1, attached to the 6th Chemical, Biological, Radiological/Nuclear and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), provide simulated emergency medical services to an infant in a hot zone response exercise during an evaluation exercise at the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) Disaster City, located in College Station, June 12, 2024. The 6th CERFP will respond to CBRNE incidents in order to assist local, state and federal agencies in conducting crisis and response management by providing capabilities to conduct casualty decontamination, medical triage and treatment, casualty search and extraction and fatality search and recovery in order to save lives. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 10:46
    Location: COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, US
    F-16
    CBRNE
    CERFP
    Gunfighters
    149th Fighter Wing
    TMD

