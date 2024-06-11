Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KATUSA Friendship Week 2024 [Image 7 of 7]

    KATUSA Friendship Week 2024

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Dariel J. Cortes 

    8th Army

    U.S. Servicemembers and The Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers Participate in a volleyball tournament hosted by 65th Medical Brigade as part of the KATUSA Friendship Week at Collier Gym, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2024. KATUSA Friendship Week is a yearly event honoring the establishment of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army Soldier program in 1950. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Dariel J. Cortes De Jesus)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 10:26
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
