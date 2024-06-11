CDRUSINDOPACOM visits Indonesia

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins Gen. Agus Subiyanto, Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, for a photo during his first official visit to Indonesia as USINDOPACOM commander, June 13, 2024. The U.S. and Indonesia share a deep and enduring strategic partnership, anchored in shared values of democracy and a commitment to the rules-based international order. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

