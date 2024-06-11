Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Strike Group 5 commander visits USS Rafael Peralta during Valiant Shield

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2024) Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander of Task Force 70 and Carrier Strike Group 5, talks with officers aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

