Carrier Strike Group 5 commander visits USS Rafael Peralta during Valiant Shield

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2024) Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander of Task Force 70 and Carrier Strike Group 5, talks with officers aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

