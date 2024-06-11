Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-91 CAV sniper training [Image 12 of 19]

    1-91 CAV sniper training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. Corben Terceira, a paratrooper with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, adjusts his sniper rifle scope during sniper training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 7, 2024. A 1-91 CAV sniper team will participate at the International Danish Sniper Competition later this month. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 06:01
    Photo ID: 8471916
    VIRIN: 240607-A-BS310-1177
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 20.34 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-91 CAV sniper training [Image 19 of 19], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sniper
    airborne
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether

