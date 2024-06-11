Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Wikoff Visits Firefighting Students During Compass Rose III in Bahrain [Image 2 of 2]

    Vice Adm. Wikoff Visits Firefighting Students During Compass Rose III in Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Abraham Gomez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240612-A-RM303-1173 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 12, 2024) Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces, right, and Royal Jordanian Navy Capt. Ayman Alnaimat, left, commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 154, talk with firefighting students during exercise Compass Rose III aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, June 12. Thirteen nations took part in Compass Rose, the third iteration of CMF-led maritime security enhancement training to develop MSET skills among partner nations. CTF-154 is responsible for maritime training for CMF. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abraham Gomez)

    Vice Adm. Wikoff Visits Firefighting Students During Compass Rose III in Bahrain
