1-91 CAV sniper training

U.S. Army Spc. Iahn Figueroa, a paratrooper with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, adjusts the scope on his MK22 Advanced Sniper Rifle during sniper training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 7, 2024. A 1-91 CAV sniper team will participate at the International Danish Sniper Competition later this month. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

