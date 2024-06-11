Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philippine Independence Day Run at Fort Magsaysay [Image 2 of 6]

    Philippine Independence Day Run at Fort Magsaysay

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division united to celebrate Philippine Independence Day with a commemorative run at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    readiness
    JPMRC
    Salaknib
    FreeAndIndoPacific

