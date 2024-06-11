KATUSA Friendship Week Racquetball Tournament

U.S. Service Members assigned to 2nd Infantry Division and 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command compete in a racquetball tournament as part of the KATUSA Friendship Week at Collier Gym, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2024. KATUSA Friendship Week is a yearly event honoring the establishment of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier program in 1950. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)
