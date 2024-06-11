Flight deck operations aboard USS Robert Smalls during Valiant Shield 24

240613-N-DM318-1007 (JUNE 13, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Luke Yowan, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, washes an MH-60R Seahawk from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 following the conclusion of air operations aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea in support of Valiant Shield 2024, June 13, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo- Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US