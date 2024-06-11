Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight deck operations aboard USS Robert Smalls during Valiant Shield 24 [Image 2 of 4]

    Flight deck operations aboard USS Robert Smalls during Valiant Shield 24

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240613-N-DM318-1004 (JUNE 13, 2024) Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Michael Dittman, from St. Maries, Idaho, plugs in external power into an MH-60 R Seahawk from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 following the conclusion of air operations aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea in support of Valiant Shield 2024, June 13, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo- Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 01:01
    Photo ID: 8471495
    VIRIN: 240613-N-DM318-1004
    Resolution: 5895x4211
    Size: 796.59 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight deck operations aboard USS Robert Smalls during Valiant Shield 24 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight deck operations aboard USS Robert Smalls during Valiant Shield 24
    Flight deck operations aboard USS Robert Smalls during Valiant Shield 24
    Flight deck operations aboard USS Robert Smalls during Valiant Shield 24
    Flight deck operations aboard USS Robert Smalls during Valiant Shield 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ValiantShield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT