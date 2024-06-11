Flight deck operations aboard USS Robert Smalls during Valiant Shield 24

240613-N-DM318-1004 (JUNE 13, 2024) Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Michael Dittman, from St. Maries, Idaho, plugs in external power into an MH-60 R Seahawk from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 following the conclusion of air operations aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea in support of Valiant Shield 2024, June 13, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo- Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 01:01
|Photo ID:
|8471495
|VIRIN:
|240613-N-DM318-1004
|Resolution:
|5895x4211
|Size:
|796.59 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
