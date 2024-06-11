U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 disembark HMAS Adelaide (LO1) at Port of Townsville, QLD, Australia, June 8, 2024. Marines and Sailors embarked on HMAS Adelaide (L01) alongside their Australian Allies to participate in the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal, transiting from Darwin to Townsville from June 2-20, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 20:36 Photo ID: 8471138 VIRIN: 240608-M-QM580-1048 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 34.74 MB Location: PORT OF TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D 24.3 Marines disembark HMAS Adelaide [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.