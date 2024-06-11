MRF-D 24.3 Marines disembark HMAS Adelaide

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Aaron Barker, the communications operations chief with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 disembarks HMAS Adelaide (LO1) at Port of Townsville, QLD, Australia, June 8, 2024. Marines and Sailors embarked on HMAS Adelaide (L01) alongside their Australian Allies to participate in the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal, transiting from Darwin to Townsville from June 2-20, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. Barker is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

