    MRF-D 24.3 Marines disembark HMAS Adelaide [Image 1 of 9]

    MRF-D 24.3 Marines disembark HMAS Adelaide

    PORT OF TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 and Royal Australian Navy personnel assigned to HMAS Adelaide (L01) load gear into a cargo net in preparation for departure aboard HMAS Adelaide (LO1) at Port of Townsville, QLD, Australia, June 8, 2024. Marines and Sailors embarked on HMAS Adelaide (L01) alongside their Australian Allies to participate in the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal, transiting from Darwin to Townsville from June 2-20, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 20:36
    Photo ID: 8471130
    VIRIN: 240608-M-QM580-1025
    Resolution: 3432x5148
    Size: 8.55 MB
    Location: PORT OF TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3 Marines disembark HMAS Adelaide [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    HMAS Adelaide
    MRF-D
    USMCNews
    WADER
    I MEF Summer Series

