    Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore Welcome Ceremony [Image 8 of 11]

    Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore Welcome Ceremony

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Navy Capt. Mo Efimba, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Baltimore, left, and Lt. Gen. Brian Cavanaugh, commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command smile top at the stage during the conclusion of the welcome ceremony for Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, June 12, 2024. Maryland Fleet Week is a biannual public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 20:43
    Photo ID: 8471117
    VIRIN: 240612-M-PO745-1212
    Resolution: 6828x4554
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    MDfleetweek
    fleet week baltimore
    USMCfeature

