Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore Welcome Ceremony

The honorable Wes Moore, Governor of the state Maryland, speaks at the welcome ceremony for Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater, June 12, 2024. Maryland Fleet Week is a biannual public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays, and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence, and patriotism of America’s maritime services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford)

