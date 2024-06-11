U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas M. Siverts, right, outgoing commanding officer of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, passes the unit colors to Col. Caleb Hyatt during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 11, 2024. The transfer of the colors was the moment when Siverts officially relinquished command to Hyatt. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 18:09 Photo ID: 8470913 VIRIN: 240611-M-VC519-2661 Resolution: 5083x3389 Size: 6.22 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.