    11th MEU Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 13]

    11th MEU Change of Command Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Oliver Nisbet 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas M. Siverts, left, outgoing commanding officer of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Col. Caleb Hyatt, incoming commanding officer, salute the U.S. flag during the unit’s change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 11, 2024. The ceremony represented the relinquishing of command from Siverts to Hyatt. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 18:11
    Photo ID: 8470912
    VIRIN: 240611-M-VC519-2069
    Resolution: 5224x3483
    Size: 7.85 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

