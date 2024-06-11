11th MEU Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas M. Siverts, left, outgoing commanding officer of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Col. Caleb Hyatt, incoming commanding officer, salute the U.S. flag during the unit’s change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 11, 2024. The ceremony represented the relinquishing of command from Siverts to Hyatt. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

