U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard, spot and observe shot impacts at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 4, 2024. The sniper section occupied a range for five days during annual training, tackling high winds and limited resources, while perfecting fundamental skills and sniper employment methods. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 17:06 Photo ID: 8470816 VIRIN: 240604-Z-YS961-4158 Resolution: 4456x2971 Size: 1.67 MB Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shot in the Dark: Washington National Guard snipers train for low light, high wind [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.