Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shot in the Dark: Washington National Guard snipers train for low light, high wind [Image 10 of 11]

    Shot in the Dark: Washington National Guard snipers train for low light, high wind

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon    

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard, spot and observe shot impacts at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 4, 2024. The sniper section occupied a range for five days during annual training, tackling high winds and limited resources, while perfecting fundamental skills and sniper employment methods. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 17:06
    Photo ID: 8470816
    VIRIN: 240604-Z-YS961-4158
    Resolution: 4456x2971
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shot in the Dark: Washington National Guard snipers train for low light, high wind [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shot in the Dark: Washington National Guard snipers train for low light, high wind
    Shot in the Dark: Washington National Guard snipers train for low light, high wind
    Shot in the Dark: Washington National Guard snipers train for low light, high wind
    Shot in the Dark: Washington National Guard snipers train for low light, high wind
    Shot in the Dark: Washington National Guard snipers train for low light, high wind
    Shot in the Dark: Washington National Guard snipers train for low light, high wind
    Shot in the Dark: Washington National Guard snipers train for low light, high wind
    Shot in the Dark: Washington National Guard snipers train for low light, high wind
    Shot in the Dark: Washington National Guard snipers train for low light, high wind
    Shot in the Dark: Washington National Guard snipers train for low light, high wind
    Shot in the Dark: Washington National Guard snipers train for low light, high wind

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sniper
    range
    annual training
    Army
    National Guard
    MK22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT