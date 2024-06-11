Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery [Image 5 of 5]

    Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Col. Jessica R. Carter, the Army Budget Liaison Chief, delivers U.S. Army birthday cupcakes to various offices at Capitol Hill in recognition of the U.S. Army’s 249th Birthday in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2024. The event, hosted by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas J. Tickner, the chief Legislative Liaison, with the Office of the Secretary of the Army, commemorates the U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, and 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    This work, Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery [Image 5 of 5], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

