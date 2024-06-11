Capitol Hill Cupcake Delivery

Col. Jessica R. Carter, the Army Budget Liaison Chief, delivers U.S. Army birthday cupcakes to various offices at Capitol Hill in recognition of the U.S. Army’s 249th Birthday in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2024. The event, hosted by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas J. Tickner, the chief Legislative Liaison, with the Office of the Secretary of the Army, commemorates the U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, and 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

