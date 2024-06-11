Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CERFP welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 10]

    CERFP welcomes new commander

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Col. Hans Otto, commander of the 123rd Medical Group, speaks during a change-of-command ceremony for the group’s Detachment 1 at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., May 19, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Tiffany Hubbard transferred command to Lt. Col. Angela Himler. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    This work, CERFP welcomes new commander [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CERFP
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Medical Group
    123rd medical detachment 1

