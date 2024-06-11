Col. Hans Otto, commander of the 123rd Medical Group, speaks during a change-of-command ceremony for the group’s Detachment 1 at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., May 19, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Tiffany Hubbard transferred command to Lt. Col. Angela Himler. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 12:46 Photo ID: 8470100 VIRIN: 240519-Z-DI861-1186 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 3.16 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CERFP welcomes new commander [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.