CERFP welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. Tiffany Hubbard, center, outgoing commander of 123rd Medical Group, Detachment 1, relinquishes the unit guidon to Col. Hans Otto, left, group commander, during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., May 19, 2024. Hubbard, who is retiring, transferred command of the detachment to Lt. Col. Angela Himler, right. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton)

