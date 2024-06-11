BACH ESD Welcomes NWHS Health Science Teachers

Teachers from North West High School's Health Science Academy, part of the Montgomery County School System in Tennessee, recently toured Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Educational and Staff Department. During the visit, they experienced first-hand the intensity of managing simulated patients, with realistic red lights and strobe effects enhancing the training environment; the same training we provide for our medical staff.

