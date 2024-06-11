Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH ESD Welcomes NWHS Health Science Teachers [Image 6 of 9]

    BACH ESD Welcomes NWHS Health Science Teachers

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Teachers from North West High School's Health Science Academy, part of the Montgomery County School System in Tennessee, recently toured Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Educational and Staff Department. Assisted by our Combat Medics, the teachers experienced first-hand the intensity of managing simulated patients, with realistic red lights and strobe effects enhancing the training environment; the same training we provide for our medical staff.

    This work, BACH ESD Welcomes NWHS Health Science Teachers [Image 9 of 9], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

